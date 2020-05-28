The Cutest Small Tattoos For Women to Spice Up Your Look

Small tattoos can help you express your personality without being overly noticeable or dramatic. Some workplaces still require employees to cover tattoos, so getting a small ink might be just the right solution in such cases. The size doesn’t always matter – you can nail a statement tattoo as long as you pick a chic design that resonates with your personality. If you’ve been toying with the idea to get something small inked, take a look at our gallery of cute small tattoos for women to get inspired.

Multiple small tattoos inked next to one another rather than one bulky design will infuse your look with cuteness. Plus, it eases the process of decision-making as you don’t have to dedicate the entire area to only one or a few tattoos. These small designs leave enough room for you to experiment endlessly.