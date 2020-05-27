These Fresh Takes On the French Manicure Are Perfect For Summer

The French manicure is a timeless style that has been around for decades now. Jeff Pink, founder of nail polish and treatment brand Orly was the first to coin the term in 1978. After the initial craze, the classic French manicure experienced major setbacks and comebacks over the years. The look was even considered as tacky and outdated for a while before celebrities brought it back in the spotlight in 2019. The classic French manicure involves natural nails and white tips, covered with a clear, glossy nail polish. This technique enhances the nails’ shape and length while looking sophisticated and natural. For nail enthusiasts, however, it can get pretty boring. So, you’re a fan of the aesthetic, but want to try something chic and modern? Take a look at these fresh takes of the French manicure that are perfect for summer.

Photo By @nailartbychlo/Instagram

This fiery take on the French manicure relies on the original color palette but gives a playful vibe to the otherwise classy look. If you want something more vibrant, you can opt for a loud neon color.