These Chic Short Haircuts Will Save You From the Summer Heat

Many ladies opt to go short for summer as the weather in some parts makes it impossible to wear hair-down styles. Chopping off your locks will allow you to keep things simple and enjoy the hot season looking on point. You can still save some length for different styles as this season is filled with special occasions. Before visiting the salon, take a look at these chic short haircuts for summer to get inspired.

Photo By @marcelafabrii/Instagram

This pixie/bob hybrid will give you an effortless look that leaves room for many styling options. With the addition of bangs, you’ll nail a flattering face-framing cut that’s perfect for summer.