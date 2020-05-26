Cherry Blonde Hair Is Trending for Summer

This summer, it’s all about hair color trends inspired by food. From mushroom blonde to peach cobbler hair, hairstylists are serving major summer hair inspo. If you want something more vibrant than the neutral mushroom blonde, stay tuned to find out more about the latest delicious trend in the hair department. The cherry blonde hair color will give you that pop of color you need for the summer. Read on to discover more about this brand new hair color.

What exactly is cherry blonde hair color? It’s a stunning blend that combines sultry strawberry with hints of blonde. Cherry blonde is the grown-up version of Ginger Spice hair that comes in many different variations. Whether you want to rock a bold cherry hue or want to add just a pop of pink for a more subtle hair look, you can easily adapt the color to your liking. There’s a shade of cherry blonde for everybody!