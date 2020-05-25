The Hottest Types Of Piercings to Spice Up Your Look
Body jewelry is a cool way to express your individuality and accent your favorite features. Piercings can add a dose of edge to your look and boost your confidence. We prepared a Types of Piercings guide to help you make an informed decision. Check out all the ways you can decorate your body with statement jewelry pieces.
Nose Piercings
The nose offers many ways to wear jewelry on it. From high bridge and third-eye to high nostrils and nostrils, it all comes down to where you want to position the piercing. When choosing jewelry for your nose, it’s worth investing in high-quality pieces made of 14k gold or platinum nose rings.