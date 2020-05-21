The Dreamiest Lavender Hair Colors To Refresh Your Look This Summer

Lavender hair has been trending for a while now, conquering our Instagram feeds and Pinterest boards. This beautiful, toned-down purple hue first rose to fame back in 2018, when Pantone announced Ultra Violet as the Color of the Year. It turned out that her pastel sister is much easier to mix and match, hence the huge popularity of the lavender hue. If this pastel shade has won your heart, you’d for sure want to embrace it in obvious ways. So, why not wear it on your hair? Lavender hair can be as bold or as wearable as you’d like it to be. Plus, it’s perfect for the hot months. Scroll down to discover the prettiest lavender hair colors for summer.

Photo By @thehairstylish/Instagram

Give lavender hair a summer makeover by adding vibrantly-hued highlights. Shades of rose gold, blue and silver pair beautifully with soft purple tones, creating a statement look.