Four Common Weight Loss Obstacles and How To Overcome Them

While the journey towards weight loss differs for everybody and depends on many factors, one thing’s for certain – everybody encounters their fair share of obstacles along the way. How you deal with them can be detrimental to your success or failure. The following are some of the most commonly occurring weight loss difficulties, as well as some useful tips on how to move past them.

Depression

Changing your habits is taxing to the body – once it gets used to a certain routine, anything other than that can drain a lot more energy than usual. This is because weight loss, along with the physical changes, causes certain psychological effects. The faster the rate, the less time your body will have to adapt. Self-esteem usually suffers the most, and can even lead to eating disorders in extreme cases. Depression is often accompanied by anxiety, stress and other mental difficulties.

To lower the chances and the impact of this side effect, it’s important that you pace yourself. Wanting to see the results as fast as possible is normal, but you have to remember that you can’t fix in days what you used to do for years. Acceptance is an important first step before you even delve into the weight loss journey. Once you realize that the number on the scale doesn’t determine your worth as a person, you’re ready to start. Also, while it’s okay to have an ultimate goal, you should split it into small, digestible parts. Take it one day a time, and the results will surely come.

Feeling Of Loneliness

It’s not uncommon to feel like you’re all by yourself in difficult moments. Having someone who’s able to relate to you and your experience can truly be enlightening. Many before you have walked the same path and quite possibly experienced the same difficulties, it’s just a matter of finding them. Those who documented it most likely have a blog of their own – all you have to do is run a quick Google search and sift through the results. Once you find someone to your liking and get their number through the “Contact” page, you’re ready for the next step.

Even though it might seem impossible to get a person’s social media profile only with their phone number, Spokeo is able to push the limits and do just that. This so-called people search engine runs a reverse phone lookup and generates an easy-to-understand report, even though it deals with over 12 billion records. Once it’s done, you’ll have more different opportunities to get in touch with the person. Furthermore, their profiles are surely going to contain more personal feelings and information which they posted during their weight loss journey. This way, you’ll be able to look back at them when you’re feeling down.

Lack Of Motivation

The initial outburst of motivation usually seems like it’s going to last for the whole time, but unfortunately, that’s not always the case. Keeping to a strict diet can get quite obnoxious and it’s normal to be tempted to give up. In times like these, those closest to you can be of huge help.

Sharing your feelings with a loved one or a family member can be quite helpful in alleviating the burden. If you’re still struggling afterwards, you should probably seek the help of a professional. Many psychologists specialize in issues related to weight loss, and it might be just what you need to pull through. At the end of the day, however, you’ll have to learn to be disciplined. Once you do, you won’t need to look for motivation.

Incorrect Weight Loss

A regime that worked for another person doesn’t necessarily have to be the best one for you. Everyone’s body has a different reaction to a specific program, which is why you shouldn’t be afraid of experimenting. If your progress has been stalled for a little while, it’s probably time to switch something up. However, an inexperienced person can have a tough time determining between good and bad changes, which can lead to even more damage in the long run.

In the beginning, it’s ideal to hire a professional trainer who will make a specialized plan according to your body structure and habits. By following your progression, he’ll be able to make appropriate modifications to help you get a dream body as fast as possible. After you have some experience under your belt, you can start making them by yourself. After all, nobody knows our body better than us.

Maguire Haigh is a content marketing manager for Spokeo. He is an expert in the business sphere. He prefers writing articles on marketing, social media presence, travel and startup topics. Maguire has great experience in travelling and deep knowledge of 5 foreign languages.