With many ladies wearing wigs and extensions, you might think everyone is blessed with thick luscious strands. Fine hair, however, is not rare at all. You might find it challenging to style it pretty due to the lack of volume and thickness, especially if you prefer to keep your locks long. Longer lengths can add more weight to your tresses, making it even harder to achieve a voluminous look. The secret to styling your thin hair beautifully is choosing the haircut that will present it in the most flattering light. We sourced the best long haircuts for thin hair that will help you nail a chic look without having to chop off your locks.

Photo By @sainasarafian/Instagram

Styles with overlapping layers are among the most flattering long haircuts for thin hair. The key to faking thicker strands is to tease the crown for extra volume and flip the ends inwards and outwards to create a playful, dimensional look.