How To Determine The Right CBD Dosage To Use For Your Everyday Routine

Bear in mind that the “best” CBD dosage for all consumers doesn’t exist. The optimal dose for each person depends on several factors. Also, some doses tend to be higher or lower, depending on the user’s health concerns. But, before attempting to use any CBD product, consult with a physician to know if this organic substance is right for you.

Factors To Consider

Determining the correct CBD dose tends to depend on the following essential factors:

Concentration

Also called strength or potency, concentration refers to the amount of CBD in the product. Brands tend to measure the concentration in milligrams (mg), and you can find this info in either the product’s label or online description.

For example, a bottle of CBD oil has a concentration of 1,000 mg. That same product also has 30 milliliters (mL) of the oil in the bottle. Furthermore, the brand recommends 1 mL as the suggested serving size. Thus, users can receive about 33 mg of CBD per 1 ml serving. Don’t think that you’re consuming 1,000 mg of CBD per serving.

If you need to find out more about CBD serving sizes, you can visit Populum for more information.

Body Weight

The consumer’s weight is also an essential factor in determining the correct CBD dose. Here’s a quick look of the suggested dosage for the different bodyweight categories:

Less than 25 lbs. – start at 4.5 mg 26 to 45 lbs. – start at 6 mg 46 to 85 lbs. – start at 9 mg 86 to 150 lbs. – start at 12 mg 151 to 240 lbs. – start at 18 mg Over 241 lbs. – start at 22.5 mg



Upon looking at the list above, it’s clear that more massive people need higher doses than lighter ones. It’s because heavier individuals tend to have more mass than skinnier people, thereby creating the need for more CBD per dose.

Preferred Effects

Another essential factor to consider when determining the right CBD dosage is the desired effect. Many people’s CBD dosage depends on their current health concerns. For example, patients experiencing chronic pain might need fewer amounts of this organic substance than people with cancer.

CBD Tolerance

Unfortunately, not everyone has the physiological system to accept CBD without hitches. Some people may have an innate tolerance for this organic compound, taking it much longer than usual for the positive results to surface. Consequently, some CBD users may gain a tolerance for the substance with frequent use. Therefore, consumers might need higher doses over time to achieve desirable effects.

Use the criteria mentioned above as a guide to help you calculate the correct CBD dose for your specific needs. Seek the help of a medical professional if you find it quite challenging to find the right dosage.

Calculating The Right CBD Dose

It’s not as challenging as you might think to calculate the correct CBD dosage. It only takes simple math to get the right dose.

There are steps you need to take in order for you to determine the right dose of your preferred CBD-infused product.

The first step is to read the label or online description of your CBD product. Here, you should see serving size recommendations. Find information that should look something like: “Serving Size: X drops”.

Next, find the serving size and amount per serving. For example, a CBD cream suggests a pea-sized amount per serving. Perhaps, that amount is equivalent to three drops of CBD oil. Also, that serving size might contain about 25 mg of the substance. With that information, you may assume that three drops equal to 25 mg of CBD. Perhaps, you’re a 180-pound person experiencing mild chronic pain in joints. You can start your CBD journey by consuming 18 mg of the compound.

Since there’s 25 mg of CBD per three drops of oil in the cream, you can divide 25 by 3, which gives you a figure of eight. Therefore, each serving of that CBD topical you’re using should have about 8.33 mg of CBD per infused drop.

The calculations don’t end there as you still need to divide the lowest dose (18 mg) and divide 8.33 mg to find out how many servings you need in order to experience the effects. With that equation, it should take about two standard servings to gain positive results from the cream.

If the calculations still seem confusing at this point, consider using a reliable online CBD dosage calculator instead.

The Importance Of Using The Correct Dose

Different CBD-infused products offer different concentrations and volumes of the substance. A 30 ml bottle with 1,000 mg beside a 60 ml container with 500 mg may have the same price. However, the 60 ml variant might not be a better option even though it has a larger volume than the 30 ml variant. It’s because the smaller bottle has a more significant concentration of CBD than the larger container.

But, it would be best if you consider the essential factors to know which product to buy. Perhaps, you want to use this naturally-occurring substance for your daily skincare routine. If so, then the 60 ml variant with the 500 mg of CBD should suffice. Otherwise, consider the 1,000 mg container if you need to use CBD to help in the relief of chronic illnesses.

The delivery or form of the product also plays a crucial role in determining the right product to purchase. For instance, if you’re buying an inhalable CBD product, like a cigarette or vape, you need to ensure that you’re reading the dosage in mg, not micrograms (mcg). Take note that 1,000 mcg is equal to 1 mg.

Conclusion

An incorrect dose may lead to adverse effects, such as cottonmouths, dry eyes, and digestive problems. Make sure to calculate the correct CBD dosage before attempting to consume the organic compound. Also, don’t forget to consult a doctor before purchasing any CBD-infused product to avoid potential loss of money and reduce the risks of unwanted side effects.