Emerald hair has been on trend for a while now. This rich green color has dominated wardrobes, makeup routines, and salons for months. You’d be surprised to know that emerald green is a flattering color. It comes from the earthy family and pairs beautifully with other earthy tones. You can go as bold or as subtle as you’d like. Another thing to consider is the maintenance. Get ready to commit to higher-maintenance care if you decide on an all-over emerald green dye job. Luckily, hairstylists can also help you create a statement look without having to deal with frequent touch-ups. No matter your preferences, take a look at how to give emerald hair a summer makeover.

Photo By @buzzedandfaded/Instagram

This vibrant pastel mix will brighten up your summer look. Pastel dye jobs are going strong since the hot weather kicked in, giving you yet another reason to go for a vibrant, yet wearable look.