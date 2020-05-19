How to Dress in Avant-Garde Fashion

If you are looking to blow people away with your fashion sense, one of the most suitable styles you can opt for is the Avant-Garde style. Indeed, this style of clothing is flabbergastingly creative, over-the-top, and showstopping. Of course, there are certain details and fashion tips that you need to take into account when experimenting with avant-garde style, and that’s what we are going to discuss below. So, here’s how you can dress in avant-garde fashion in your regular life.

One of the primary rules of avant-garde fashion is that is has almost no rigid rules. The only thing you need to have is possession of a good eye for color combinations and design pairs (so that you avoid seeming foolish and have imaginative and original looks instead). However, this style presupposes the craziest combinations, from matching satin skirts with leather jackets or a ruffled flirty dress with army inspired boots.

Experimenting is another component of avant-garde style. It includes experimenting with fabrics, opting for different types, varying in thickness, texture, and overall looks, which may be both glittery and matte. Also this concerns the colors, which can be created in the most diverse and catchy combos achieved via pairing the basic monochrome options with super bright tones like purple, orange, green, blue, and others.

One of the main tools for putting avant-garde ideas into motion is through accessories, being the perfect source for using your imagination, and for bringing your creative solutions to life. Using some metallic elements and details like oversized buttons may be a good idea, too. In addition, we can also talk about the main channels according to which this style has developed itself. One of them is minimalism, which presupposes minimum use of accessories and maximum of purely taken components. The conceptual channel, on the contrary, is thoroughly made of the expressive and eye-catching shapes and elements, the materials varying from paper to metal. This style contributes to the realization of a conceptual idea, rather than just creation of garments.

The next channel is achieved via the deconstruction of traditional shapes, created with ripped fabrics, multi-layered looks, effortlessness, and a tendency to hide rather than to demonstrate the body, also having the vague colors among its features. Among the well-known followers of this style, we can note the names of Pierre Cardin popular with the awesome synthesis of monochrome looks with extravagant shapes, Vivienne Westwood, who is famous for the additional politically themed prints and punk inspired details on the pieces made by her, Norma Kamali with the unusual picks of fabrics, Alexander McQueen, Zandra Rhodes, a popular designer of theatrical outfits, and Issey Miyake, noted for the cool geometrical shapes he includes in his works.

Thus, talking about avant-garde style, we can describe it as a very suitable way of expressing and demonstrating all of the creativity and imagination of a designer, and maybe that’s why the top popular representatives of the fashion world go for it so frequently.

All-in-all, when creating an avant-garde look, think big ideas, bold color, and creative fabrics. But mostly importantly, have fun!