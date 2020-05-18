Summer Mood: Tropical Makeup Looks

Summer Mood Tropical Makeup Looks

The temperatures are so high right now that all we can think of is a tropical paradise. Chilling by a pool surrounded by palm trees, swimming in the ocean, sipping cocktails at the beach bar – that’s our current mood! Since most of us can’t take months of vacation, why not bring vacation mood to your everyday life? Take inspiration from these tropical-themed vibrant makeup looks that will brighten up your summer days.

Summer Mood Tropical Makeup Looks turqouise makeup

Photo By @priscillaono/Instagram

Bring the ocean to your eyes by mixing vivid blue and green eyeshadows. If you want to take things even further, style your hair in wet curls for the ultimate summer look.

Prev1 of 14
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.