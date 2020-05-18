how to create chic beach hairstyles with headscarves

Beach hairstyles with headscarves stood the test of time, going back on-trend every time the sun starts to shine brighter. One reason we love headscarves – these chic accessories keep the bad hair days away. Whether your tresses won’t cooperate with you or you want to spice things up, a hairstyle with a headscarf is an effortless way to elevate your look. If you need some ideas on how to create Insta-worthy beach hairstyles with headscarves, check out the ideas we’ve gathered below.

Photo By @fayeredfern/Instagram

Add drama to your beach look with a colorful, printed scarf wrapped around your head. Finish the style off with a giant bow on top of your head for that WOW effect.