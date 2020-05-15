The Chicest Short Bob With Bangs Hairstyle Ideas to Try

The bob is undeniably the most popular haircut right now, with everyone from celebs to girls next door adopting this lower-maintenance style. The cut gives ease to the wearer due to the shorter length, without compromising its stellar look. Plus, it leaves endless modern styling options to try. One particular bob style that we’re obsessed with is the short bob with bangs. We’ve sourced the most fabulous short bob with bangs hairstyle ideas to show you all the cool ways you can wear your trending cut.

Photo By @samkanehair/Instagram

If you want to add a dose of edge to your look, an asymmetrical bob hairstyle can help you achieve the desired result. Level up on drama with bold hair color!