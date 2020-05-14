Silver hair has been insanely popular in the past months, with many blonde ladies turning to a more platinum look. But blondes are not the only ones who embraced the silver hair color. A rising number of celebs have dyed their dark tresses platinum, brightening up their appearance. Is silver hair good for summer? This neutral-hued dye job could be worn all year round. To give you an idea of how to give silver hair a summer makeover, we’ve gathered some vibrant dye jobs that you can take to the salon as a reference.

Photo By @monarchhairco/Instagram

Silver hair is on the cool side, meaning it pairs beautifully with other cool tones. Since Pantone announced Classic Blue as Color of the Year, why not spice up your silver tresses with ocean-hued ombre?