Colorful Locks Are Here To Brighten Up Your Summer Days

Ladies with curly hair, there’s a new hair color trend on the radar exclusive to you! If you ever thought that all those coloring techniques don’t show on your hair as good as on straight hair, allow us to prove you wrong. The latest summer hair color trend comes straight from this year’s Curlfest and is as bold and loud as it gets! Curlfest served some outstanding colorful curl moments and, we are officially obsessed. Warning: these images will make you dye your hair in a bold color. Major bright hair color inspo, ahead.

Photo By Marshall Roach

Big lilac energy coming through! This gorgeous pastel shade is trending on Instagram for a while now. Pair it with your playful curls, and you got yourself a winning style. The vibrant lilac looks even better on bouncy curls as the texture brings out the beauty of this color in full force.