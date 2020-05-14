Best Shops in London for Fashion Lovers

London is a shopper’s paradise. From massive department stores to chic boutiques, this bustling city offers something for every taste. Here are just a few of the best destinations for fashion lovers looking to shop til you drop.

The Collaborative Store

Located on Blandford Street in London’s Marylebone area, this store got its start as a pop-up before moving to this permanent location. In addition to a variety of up and coming fashion brands, The Collaborative Store also sells eyewear from British brand Finlay & Co and premium jewelry by Myia Bonner.

LN-CC

Do not miss this Dalston contemporary boutique, offering both men’s and women’s fashion in a futuristic setting. Shopping at LN-CC is a true destination experience from the minute that you walk into the door. While you may get lucky and snag a walk-in opportunity, reservations are highly recommended if you have special requests or want to work with a stylist.

Harrods of London

No trip to London is complete without a stop at this iconic department store. Take a ride on the gorgeous Egyptian escalator, check out the fine jewelry collection, and visit the eight rooms of the massive toy department. Be sure to leave time for afternoon tea after your day of shopping for the quintessential British experience. Or visit the elegant food hall for a cornucopia of offerings.

Capital Carboot Sale

Bargain hunters will appreciate the treasures at this weekly rummage sale. Located in Pimlico, shoppers hit the ground running every Sunday to find heavily discounted designer items and vintage offerings. You can book a time to shop in advance, saving you time and maximizing your savings.

In addition to specific stores, the city of London also boasts a myriad of districts that are home to many unique retailers. Here are a few places to put on your shopping itinerary:

Oxford Street

Home to over 300 designer outlets, famous department stores, and eclectic boutiques, Oxford Street is rightfully a popular shopping destination. A highlight of a visit to Oxford Street is browsing the offerings at Primark’s flagship store. The three-level Market Hall West End is an ideal place to put your feet up and take a break from all of the shopping.

St. James

The historic St. James area is known for its art galleries and high-end fashion stores. Along Picadilly, you will find the well-loved department store Fortnum & Mason. Continue to Jermyn Street to discover a myriad of British gems. Dover Street Market displays the latest styles in a trendy setting. Pick up a box of chocolates at Prestat to reward yourself after a day of shopping.

Bond Street and Mayfair

If high-end shopping is your passion or if you simply want to window shop while looking for celebrities, you will want to head to Bond Street and Mayfair. These two exclusive shopping areas feature outlets such as Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co., and more. At nearby Mount Street, you will discover a vast abundance of treasures at Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin, and Celine.

Westfield Shopping Centers

For a classic mall experience, Westfield has you covered. The shopping mall mecca has locations in White City and Stratford. Each center has over 250 retail outlets and 80 restaurants or cafes for your shopping convenience. Makeup aficionados will appreciate the offerings at MORPHE at the Stratford location. Or check out the modern and affordable Scandinavian fashion at MONKI. Luxury retailers also have a presence at Westfield with outlets such as Louis Vuitton, Next, Marks & Spencer, Jimmy Choo, AllSaints, and Ted Baker.

Dragging your heavy bags around when you are on a London shopping spree is no fun. With Stasher you can find affordable bag storage all over London, including King’s Cross and Victoria.

This list is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to exploring all of the shopping opportunities of this England hotspot. With so many varied options to choose from, you will never get bored in this shopping haven.