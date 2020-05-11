Try The Bold Color Block Hair Trend This Summer

Summer calls for happy, bright colors. Whether it’s your wardrobe, makeup, or hair, most of us want to embrace the hottest season of the year through vibrant colors. One of the latest hair color trends does just that – honors a bright color mix. The color block hair trend blends two or more blocks of color placed next to one another in one dye job. The best thing is that you can make the look as bold or as wearable as you’d like. Scroll down to discover the most jaw-dropping color block hair examples and learn all the cool ways to nail this trend.

Photo By @supvalerie/Instagram

If you want a dramatic look, mix colors that are opposite on the color wheel to create a striking contrast. For instance, this cool and warm-hued mix will give you a complete makeover.