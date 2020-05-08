These Chic Sporty Hairstyles Will Get You Through The Most Intense Workouts

If you love doing your hair, the simple messy bun won’t do it for you for the gym. Even when working out, you can look super chic and stylish. However, it’s important to choose a hairstyle that can take you through the most intense workouts looking on point. We’ve sourced such chic sporty hairstyles that you can easily recreate for jogging, cardio sessions, lifting weights, or anything that you like. Scroll down to get inspired!

Photo By @kattthompson/Instagram

The classic French braids are a timeless hairstyle that works for every age. From elementary school girls to workout enthusiasts, one can’t go wrong with this polished look.