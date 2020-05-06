Vibrant & Fiery Copper Hair Color Ideas to Try This Summer

Without a doubt, we’re having a big copper hair moment. What started as an autumn hair trend has evolved into an all year round thing. One thing that made the coppers as famous as they’re nowadays is their versatility. You can have a vibrant fiery dye job, you can opt for rich hues or go as light as a strawberry blonde. In other words, the possibilities are endless with the copper color palette. If you got your eyes on copper hair, you are in the right place to discover the ultimate inspo for going rusty red. Feast your eyes on the prettiest and summer-approved copper hair colors you’d want to try for yourself.

Photo By @poppytremainhairdressing/Instagram

This vibrant copper hair color with hints of orange and a metallic finish makes a great choice for the summer months. When exposed to summer’s radiant rays, the color will get a sunnier look, but will still look beautiful.