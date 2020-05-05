Shoestring Budget? Discover these style tips if you’re on a budget

There’s nothing wrong with curbing your spending from time to time. Exercising restraint when it comes to spending can take a lot of willpower and self-discipline. Whether you’re trying to save for something in particular and you’re cutting back on your spending or you’re conscious of your financial situation and you’re struggling with your budget or debt – check out Creditfix if you’re looking for debt advice – you don’t have to compromise on your style!

Being on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t look good, in fact, there are plenty of ways you can still turn heads for all the right reasons, without spending a penny. Discover the following style tips if you’re on a budget.

Wear lipstick!

Believe it or not, the key to looking stylish and classy on a shoestring budget is what you wear on your lips. Perfectly applied lipstick demonstrates a “put-together” style, effortless elegance and that your attention to detail is on point. The good news is that even if you’re not great at makeup and you have no idea how to contour or create that dramatic smoky-eyed look, then a quick swipe of lipstick is all you need!

Invest in investment pieces

Keeping up with the latest fashion trends is ridiculously expensive. And if you’re on a budget it can seem impossible. However, when you choose to invest in long-term pieces you’ve already got it covered.

A blazer

A versatile pair of jeans

Some smart trousers

Little black dress

These kinds of items can be restyled with different accessories and shoes depending on the time of year and the occasion.

Swap with friends

Remember when you were younger, and you’d “borrow” a top from your sister and hoped she wouldn’t notice? Well, now you’re a little older (and wiser) consider swapping clothes with friends or borrowing them for certain occasions. It’ll save you money and its fun! That particular dress that they have that you just know would look good on you? Ask to borrow it!

A jacket is your BFF

As mentioned above, a blazer should definitely be an investment piece, but other jackets are also the key to looking stylish on a budget. From denim jackets to leather biker styles, there’s a jacket to suit every occasion. A nice pair of jeans, a white tee and a jacket thrown over the top is always a winner!