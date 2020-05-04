How to Pick a Unique Engagement Ring- Meanings and Memories that Stand Out!

So you met the love of your life and are ready to pop the question. Congratulations! You are among the lucky few.

But you’re also aware that you need to buy an engagement ring before you set a date. Picking an engagement ring is tough; getting a unique one is even tougher. It becomes even more overwhelming if this is your first time to shop jewels, and you’re doing it all alone without consulting your significant other.

All the same, if this is you, we’re here to help. If you need to get your spouse a unique engagement ring that will not only set your love apart but will also be gladly shown off, then read the below guide, and you’ll be good to go.

1. Set your budget

Planning your budget before you visit a jewel shop or even start browsing various engagement rings is essential. It saves your time and helps the jeweler only to show you rings that are within your budget. There is no rule on how much money you’re supposed to use for it so, only spend what you can afford. But, it’s also good to highly value this piece of jewelry just like you value your love.

2. Choose a unique gemstone

Diamond rings are the most commonly known or used for engagement rings. However, there are various other gemstones such as sapphires that are also used for making a wedding ring.

Sapphire’s gem is colorful and affordable. And, for a unique ring, why don’t you try a modern style, a combination of these two gemstones. An example of such a ring is sapphires and diamond princess cut ring. It can be a perfect ring for your girl rather than buying a sapphire stone alone.

If you decide to go the traditional way by selecting a diamond stone, ensure you follow the 4 C’s; that is the cut, color, clarity, and the carat. All these features determine the quality and the price of the gemstone.

3. Choose a unique stone shape

Now that you have settled on the type of center stone that your ring should have, you need to choose its shape. Your diamond can be cut using various designs. Round shaped diamond is the most ordered online; therefore, avoid it if you want your girlfriend to be different from others.

Other shapes that you can opt for include princess, emerald, solitaire, pear or marquise, to mention a few. Note that different cuts have different prices. Round shaped rings being the most expensive due to their demand.

On the same note, consider the weight of your stone, the color, and its clarity. Diamonds are available in many colors, with colorless or white being the most popular one. So, for a unique color, go for a black or yellow, or black and white diamond ring.

4. Go for a unique setting

Another decision you need to make is how you want your precious stone to be set around the band. It is good to consider your fiancé’s lifestyle before you pick the style of the ring. Delicate engagement rings may not be appropriate for someone that has a more active lifestyle.

Some of the most famous settings are prong, solitaire, bezel, and tiff any. Buy a different set, such as unique halo sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

The shape of your diamond also determines the type of its setting. All the same, whichever unique settings that you may prefer, ensure your gemstone is securely held in place.

5. Know the size of your ring

If you plan to surprise your lover, then it may be tricky to know the size of her finger. However, if she has other rings, you can secretly take its internal dimension, or if it’s appropriate, you can carry it to a local jeweler, to get its exact size for you.

6. Choose a unique band

The two typical bands are yellow/white gold rings and platinum rings. Silver follows in the list. However, the latest rose gold makes unique engagement rings that are not with so many people at the moment. A braided gold ring is another option you can pick.

All the same, ensure you get to know whether your future wife likes it or not. You can do this by browsing rings together and ask her opinion on such a band or let her close friend research for you.

If the wearer has other jewels, buy an engagement ring that is different from them, to make it unique for her.

7. Consider custom design

How about getting that unique design made just for you? You can never go wrong with custom design if you are looking for a more specific engagement ring. Work together with your jeweler to have a ring that is not similar to any other out there.

8. Consider shopping with your loved one

Most people like surprising their loved ones when it comes to engagement. But, if you think of how things can get complicated when you choose a ring that she dislikes, you have all the reasons to let her know in advance.

Let her accompany you to select a ring. They say ”Two heads are always better than one”, and so, the two of you are likely to make the right decision on buying a unique ring than when you’re alone. In any case, even if she won’t be the one to accompany you, it’s always good to ensure you tag someone along to help you in choosing a unique ring, preferably one of her close friends.

9. Research

Make use of the internet to identify rings that are most in-demand, and you can always list them out to have unique and modern rings that are still new in the market.

Let’s Pick That Unique Engagement Ring Now, Shall We?

Choosing a unique engagement ring that your lover will like is not a walk in the park. Firstly, you need to take your time to research on both what she wants and what is available. I suggest you shop online as you will have a variety of rings to compare.

Also, when you buy online, you can make your decision calmly without being enticed by salespeople that are in your local jewel store.

Whatever the case, pick a unique engagement ring and seal that commitment in style.