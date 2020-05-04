Easy & Pretty Beach Hairstyles You Can Wear All Summer Long

The perfect swimsuit deserves a chic hairstyle to match. If you think beachy waves or a messy updo are your only options for the beach, allow us to prove you there are multiple fun styles you can recreate in a matter of minutes. After all, most of us don’t feel like spending hours in front of the mirror when on vacation. These beach hairstyles that we gathered require minimum effort for a maximum glow up. Scroll down to find ideas on how to upgrade your summer look.

Photo By @sammijefcoate/Instagram

Headscarves are always good to have around during the summer. You can achieve many chic styles with scarves in fun colors and prints. You can pick designs that match your swimsuits or summer style for an Instagrammable effect.