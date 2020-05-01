Red And Black Hair Color Combinations to Spice Up Your Look

Red hair is undeniably beautiful, but it might be too dramatic for many. The good thing is that this fiery tone combines beautifully with many other shades, allowing you to achieve a unique and more wearable look. One particularly popular choice is the red and black hair color combination that can be as loud or as toned-down as you wish. This color palette allows you to go from moody and vampy to vibrant and loud, depending on your personality and preferences. If you’re thinking about a fresh dye job, take a look at the prettiest red and black hair color ideas we’ve gathered to get your inspiration going.

Photo By @pulpriothair/Instagram

This red and black hair color combination will give you a dimensional look. Balayage is the best technique to recreate this richly-hued dye job. While burgundy hair is more popular in the cold months, you don’t have to follow trends to nail a chic look.