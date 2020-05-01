Must-Have Smart Home Devices for Modern Homeowners

The best smart home product should be efficient, easy to set up, and highly functional. If you want to transform your home into a smart one, then you need these five trending smart home products. If you would like a more in-depth guide and review on the best smart home devices, feel free to check out Trusty Joe.

Google Nest Hub

This device is known as the best smart display with Google Assistant. While it does have a few shortcomings, you will appreciate that it has excellent speakers and a great screen display. The best part about this smart display is its compatibility with over 5,000 other smart devices. If you would like to get a smart display that is as functional as the Amazon Echo but at a more reasonable price, then this would be a great choice.

Nest Learning Thermostat

The Nest Thermostat is one of the most raved about gadgets that make your life easier. It is a highly efficient smart device that makes your home more comfortable, no matter what the season. It first exploded onto the scene in 2013 as a self-learning smart device. This thermostat enables you to optimize the cooling and heating system of your home. You no longer have to manually adjust the indoor temperature settings. It can adjust things based on your personal preferences and habits. As a bonus, there is also an Away mode that regulates temperature within your home when no one is around.

You can even monitor the usage reports from an app on your smartphone. It will show you ways in which you can achieve more efficiency with its use.

Amazon Smart Plug

Another highly-regarded smart device worthy of your investment is the Amazon Smart Plug. This device offers smart capabilities for your ordinary devices at home. The best part is that it is compatible with Alexa and gives you smart control over any device that is plugged into it. Hence, it makes it easier to turn on or off any device and even use the scheduling functionality through the Alexa app.

iRobot Roomba S9+

The iRobot Roomba is a robot vacuum that makes cleaning your home a breeze. While it can be expensive, the efficiency and functionality of this house cleaner outweigh its cost. It can hold up to 30 bins of dust and can be customized when cleaning any room in the house. It comes with a smart D-shape body design in order to make sure that the edges and corners are cleaned, as well.

Somabar

Do you love entertaining friends at home with food and drinks? You can get your own smart bartender with this cocktail-making smart gadget. This drinking device is app-controlled and can prepare the cocktail of your choice with a press of a button. All you have to do is put in the ingredients and the gadget does the rest. It also cleans itself after each drink to ensure that it won’t affect the taste of the next drink you make. This cocktail device is compact enough to fit in your kitchen.



With these trending smart devices, you can transform your home into a smart and stylish one!