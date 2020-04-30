How To Wear Flare Pants & Nail a Chic Look

Flare pants are one of the most exciting pieces you could incorporate in your wardrobe. You could achieve numerious different looks with flare pants. Depending on the style, you can create fun ’70s hippie outfits or sophisticated work-approved looks. Flares are insanely versatile and can elevate any outfit. The split hems can take otherwise simple, looks with classic leg-shape pants to a whole new level. Don’t believe us? Check out these chic outfits that show you how to wear flare pants in different ways and nail a blogger-approved look.

Photo By @blaireadiebee/Instagram

Flares are a must-have piece in any summer travel wardrobe. This pant style is also perfect to wear while traveling as it will level-up your look without compromising your comfort.