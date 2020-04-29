Pretty Rose Gold Balayage & Rose Gold Ombre Ideas to Brighten Up Your Look This Summer

In case you missed it, rose gold hair is one of the biggest hot weather hair color trends. What started as an Instagram thing has evolved into celebrity obsession and a global trend. It’s no wonder that more and more ladies are daring to try this pastel pink hair trend – the color is very wearable and easily customizable. We gathered the prettiest rose gold ombre and rose gold balayage ideas for those who want to nail a distinctive dye job without the commitment.

Photo By @hairbykaylamarie/Instagram

As a toned-down color, rose gold blends perfectly with almost any other shade. So, no matter your base color, you can achieve a chic dye job by adding rose gold tones. The color looks insanely pretty on a dark base as it creates a beautiful contrast.