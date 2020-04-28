Neon Makeup: Dare to Wear The Hottest Spring Trend

You must’ve seen it on the gram – neon makeup is everywhere this spring! And it won’t be going anywhere this summer, either! Makeup obsessives are taking their colorful looks to the next level by adding pops of neon. You are at the right destination to get rid of your fear of neon eyeshadow and pigments. Swipe through this article to see all the creative ways you can wear neon makeup this spring.

Photo By @beautybyharlx/Instagram

Why opt for one neon shade when you can have a full rainbow on your eyelids? Get a few neon eyeshadow colors in action and create a striking look that will get all eyes on you. This stunning blend of neon yellow, orange and pink is perfect for a night out or a party.