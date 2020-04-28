Mesmerizing Silver and Black Hair Color Ideas to Bolden Up Your Look

Silver hair is undeniably gorgeous. It infuses one’s appearance with extravaganza and drama. There’s no wonder that this hair color keeps being popular on social media platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. Due to the bleaching and its delicacy, silver hair requires a higher-maintenance routine compared to other blonde hair colors. Hairstylists and clients have, however, found a way to add more wearability to the silver hair color by mixing it with black. Whether you’re looking to nail a lower-maintenance silver dye job or wish to spice things up with an additional tone, take a look at these gorgeous silver and black hair color ideas to get inspired.

Photo By @hailtothehair/Instagram

If you’re aiming to achieve a lower-maintenance look, ask your hairstylist for a dimensional dye job with dark roots. The color at your roots should be the darkest black slowly transitioning to silvery tones, with the lightest silver on the ends.