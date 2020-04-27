These Pretty Beach Sandals Will Give You Vacay Vibes

There’s no vacation in sight, but a girl can dream, right? Or you might be eagerly preparing for a trip on your calendar. Either way, you’ll need cute beach sandals to complete your vacay style. Whether you’re going on a tropical vacation or visiting another of your bucket-list destinations, choosing the right pair of sandals is essential for your travel wardrobe. Above everything, you want your feet to feel cool and comfortable. Check out these insanely pretty beach sandal styles to get your inspiration for chic vacay outfits going.

Photo By @bohoandgypsystyle/Instagram

These beaded beach sandals are perfect for the boho obsessive. The multicolored aesthetic allows you to wear them with many different vacation outfits.