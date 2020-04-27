Pastel Makeup is the Wearable Trend You Need to Try

Tired of all the colorful looks you’ve seen on Instagram lately? If you are not the type to wear such loud eyeshadow colors, we have something that you’ll fall in love with – pastel makeup. This universally flattering trend offers multiple options to glam up from dramatic to soft. Flip through this article to discover all the creative ways to wear pastel colors on your eyes and lips this spring and summer.

Photo By @plouise_makeup_academy/Instagram

This bold cut crease makeup look requires mad skills, but if you have them – go for it! Alternatively, you could use this bespoke color blend as inspiration and come up with your own look. The turquoise eyeshadow all over the lid space in combination with the pastel ombre eyeliner is so pretty it hurts. If you want to bring drama to your eyelids, mix pastels with vibrant eyeshadows.