How to Get Glowing Skin

Does dull skin have you feeling down? Those with dull skin might find that they have an ashy tint to their face, or overly flaky skin, or a sallow appearance. Or, for some people, too much oil can give your face a greasy sheen.

You might wonder what you need to do to get glowing skin. Those that have healthy skin have a natural glow about them, their skin is perfectly moist and soft.

So how can you replace your dull, unhealthy skin with glowing, healthy skin? Well, it is all about regular skin maintenance! Many people wait until they’re experiencing a problem, such as acne, to begin taking care of their skin.

However, if you take care of your skin daily, it will start to develop a more healthy appearance. Here are some tips you’ll want to keep in mind as you work towards achieving glowing skin.

Drink plenty of water

When you don’t drink enough water, your skin becomes dehydrated. Dehydrated skin is not the same as dry skin. Dehydrated skin develops premature wrinkles, looks dull, and can feel dry and oily at the same time. You might also develop dark circles under your eyes. To prevent your skin from becoming dehydrated, you should make sure to drink plenty of water. You can also rehydrate your skin by using a humidifier while you’re sleeping.

Cleanse and moisturize daily

Get in the habit of washing your face with a water-based cleanser each day, followed by moisturizing. This process removes debris such as dirt and make-up from your skin, which can prevent clogged pores. And moisturizing your skin helps prevent it from becoming oily or dry. Do this twice a day, once when you get up and once before you go to bed at night. Some people may also want to use a serum.

Use a face mask

Face masks are intended to help nourish your skin. Using a face mask at home is a great way to pamper yourself and give your skin some much-needed attention. Face masks can help soothe inflamed skin, moisturize inflamed skin, tighten wrinkling skin, and more. Face masks have grown increasingly popular for home use and can be easily found in most stores. Make sure to look for ones intended for your skin type.

Find products for your skin type

Part of maintaining glowing skin is finding the right products for your skin type. Someone with dry skin should not use the same products as someone with oily skin. Look over products to see what skin type they are intended for before starting to use them. You may need to change up what products you’re using on occasion. For example, many people struggle with oily skin during the summer months and dry skin during the winter months.

Protect against UV damage

UV rays can damage your skin and cause premature aging, tough leathery spots, and skin cancer. And, while it is possible to reverse some damage caused by UV rays, it is impossible to completely reverse the damage. Get in the habit of wearing sunscreen before you go outside, even during the winter months. Many moisturizers are incorporating sunscreen protection within the formula, to prevent people from having to apply multiple products before going outside.

Exfoliate skin regularly

When you exfoliate your skin, you get rid of the dead skin cells that could be giving your skin an ashy appearance. Your skin sheds cells every 30 or so days. And if those cells don’t shed completely, you develop dry patches or clogged pores. To help with the shedding process, you can use a cleanser with a granular substance in it or you can use a scrubbing product such as a body brush.

Seek help when needed

Part of maintaining a glowing appearance is also knowing when to seek help. No matter if you’re struggling to get your dry skin under control or you’re concerned about a patch of darkened skin, you should schedule a meeting with a dermatologist. A professional can help you determine if there is an underlying cause behind your skin problems. While some damage can’t be reversed, a dermatologist will help you figure out the best treatment method.

Final thoughts

When it comes to taking care of your skin, you can never be too cautious! Regular skin care now can result in healthy skin in the future. Using the above tips can help you begin to develop a more natural glow to your skin. If you continue having trouble with dull-looking skin, reach out to a medical professional.