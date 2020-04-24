The Emerald Green Color Code: History, Meaning, Usage & Colors That Go With Emerald Green

Emerald green is a captivating rich shade of green that consists of bright blue and green tones. Like all greens, it’s a combination you can achieve by mixing yellow and blue paint. While there’s no exact ratio of how much to use of each color, true emerald green has a bit stronger blue accent. As a rule of thumb, the more you add, the darker the tone will become. Emerald green is anything but a regular color. It has an interesting history and great power to enrich one’s look. If you’re interested to play with emerald green makeup, emerald green hair or simply incorporate this tone into your outfits or home decor, keep reading to find out more about the emerald green color code.

Shades of the Emerald Green Color Code

Photo By @stailuan/Instagram

Historically, emerald green is known as “Paris green,” “Veronese green,” or Imperial green.” These names, however, are less common today. But they all represent a medium shade of green, brighter than teal and olive tones and darker than neon and acid green tones.