Celeb-Approved Outfits for Weird Transitional Weather

Transitional weather makes figuring out what to wear the hardest decision in life. Somehow, you always end up being dressed too heavily or lightly. In the morning, it might be freezing and a few hours later the sun might shine in full force. So, what should you wear when transitioning from winter to spring? We are here to help by following celebrities‘ examples! Flip through this article for the best tips and ideas on dressing up for weird, transitional weather.

Kortney Kardashian

Kortney Kardashian’s glossy outfit is here to fight the rain. In case it gets hot, she can just take off her coat.