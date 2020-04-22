Men’s Style Tips for Spring/Summer 2020

Spring is here and summer is now in our sights. As the weather begins to get nicer, the days are getting longer, and we start to pack away the woolly jumpers and replace them with T-shirts and shorts. Wondering how to style it out this season? We have some quick tips to help you and your wardrobe…

Tip 1: Oxford shirt

Thanks to its versatility, the Oxford shirt is never really out of style. It is one of the most adaptable wardrobe staples and is still a strong look this season. Choose a slightly oversized shirt as it can then be buttoned up and worn as a shirt or over a t-shirt or vest. The latter is very on-trend this season. A plain white Oxford shirt is the most versatile option for those looking to wear it this season and beyond. However, if you do fancy a little design on your shirt, pinstripes are another 2020 trend.

Tip 2: Retro trainers

We’re really going through a nostalgic time. Bands are remastering their biggest hits for anniversary re-releases and some are even reforming and touring. That trend isn’t just confined to music – fashion trends from years ago are also reappearing in stores. Those bright chunky trainers which were all the rage in the ‘70s? Well, they’re back. High-end designers such as Gucci made the style a bit hit again and now they have become a firm favourite for trainer designers.

Choose from:

Retro running trainers

Chunky oversized sneakers

Classic old-school styles.

Tip 3: Wear your watch

Watches are never out of season; they are an essential accessory that can complete an entire outfit as well as having a practical function. For spring/summer, we’re seeing splashes of colour and little details come to the forefront. Whether it’s a mix of silver and gold or a coloured face – designers are mixing it up. Want to join this watch trend? Watchmaster has a great selection to suit a range of styles; from chunky retro designs, to dual-coloured watches.

Tip 4: Double up

Double denim has returned. Yes, really. The style of the ‘80s is making a comeback. A good pair of jeans has always been a wardrobe essential but paired with a classic denim jacket and you’ll look like you’ve just stepped off the catwalk. Contrasting your denim tones is always the best way to ensure you nail this look.

Tip 5: Look fierce

Animal print is wild; it makes a lasting impression and a statement. Team a loose-fitted animal print shirt with another of this season’s trends, leather trousers, for a bold look. If you’re a plain-shirt kind of person, then as this expert has said: “You will need to mentally prepare yourself…” Be brave and you have a fantastic outfit.

This season has seen some classic fashion pieces make a comeback. Some trends are bold and brilliant and may take a little time to get used to, others are sleek and classic and will be here for a while – what will you choose?