Is acne genetic or incidental?

There are many rumors surrounding genetic acne and its cures. There is no absolute truth to it which is why people turn to anything they can find on the internet. The causes of acne are a topic of interest in the internet age and most of the research has proven that there is no one type of acne gene that is passed down.

Even still, acne is something that does come from genes mostly. It is safe to say that you have four times a higher risk of getting acne if your immediate family suffers from it. In order to know more about this, read here.

Can genetic acne pose a permanent issue?

Even though there is not much harm in gene mutation related to acne, you might still run the risk of getting severe acne just because your family had it at one point. However how your immune system reacts to acne-related bacteria to hormones and this alone plays an important role in determining how immune you are to it. There are cases where a person has a hereditary tendency to create more dead skin cells, leading to clogged pores and thereby acne. It may even be so that you create a lot more sebum which causes the bacteria to be trapped inside the pores. This causes more frequent breakouts and even though some of them are normal, the other rare cases might lead to scarring.

What you can do if you suffer from genetic acne

If you are someone who has genetic acne, there is still hope. There are many ways to calm your skin down and decrease the frequency of breakouts. The best thing you can do is have a lot of green tea. This alone can decrease acne by half the amount of time along with sebum production. Green tea is loaded with natural, strong anti-inflammatory elements and so drinking it is the best way to get rid of acne. You can also apply it on your face and use lotions and serums containing green tea.

Another great way is to follow an anti-acne diet.Even though whatever you eat causes your skin to behave directly that way, you can control that. All you have to do is prevent all forms of junk food in your diet along with dairy items such as cheese butter and milk. These products because of high fat content are known for leading to acne. Instead you could start having foods rich in anti-oxidants such as fish and flaxseed. Probiotics also help you go a long way, especially if you want a clear skin quicker.

If you are someone who stresses out a lot, you need to manage that. Because even though you may not have genetic acne, there has been a link between stress and acne. Moreover it is something which is generally bad for your health which is why it makes no sense to worry yourself. This can only lead to more severe breakouts. So if you are planning on preventing stress in your everyday life, hitting the gym or going for yoga to calm those nerves may be the best option. This will create a smooth procedure for you to incorporate in your everyday life and also keep you relaxed.

Finding root causes of genetic acne

If you are someone who does not have a very good skincare regimen, you might want to reconsider. Even though our skin may be looking the very best, there are always things going on beneath it which are not very nice. There is no need to hoard on to products which will only irritate your skin more. Even though the best of skincare regimens look simple to follow, things may not be so straightforward. This is why you need to look for an effective cleanser and moisturizer which you can use according to your skin type daily. Then just stick to it religiously. You can also throw out any products which have not proven good for your skin. If you don’t know where to begin, book an appointment with a dermatologist around you. This way you may be able to go for things which help eradicate acne once and for all.

If your acne does not go away easily, you can ask your dermatologist to give you prescription pills which can help your hormones stabilize. Acne which is persistent and stubborn can take a lot longer than a normal ingredient set. You should also keep your hands off your face because every time you touch your face you risk it to transfer it all on your fac. Bacteria does not take much time to transfer and the oils into your pores may keep filling till you pop the pimple. However by doing so you will be keeping scarring in check and your skin may take longer to heal.

Last but not the lead, you must go for non-comedogenic goods which range from sunscreen to makeup. With this you can ensure the non-comedogenic of things that your face. This is something all the people in the makeup industry refer to. Genetic acne can be avoided through this also. You can clean out all that acne-causing bacteria by preventing makeup and thick oils such as cocoa butter and coconut oil.

If you find yourself wondering is acne genetic, you are not the only one. If you get too desperate, you may find yourself taking in pills which will only harm you in the future. You can also try DNA tests which can help you understand some common skin conditions. You can easily get rid of them by having a game plan. Moreover, instead of working around with costly treatments, you can go for a personalized genetic report. This will break down everything for you and tell you how many nutrients you may need to be okay again. Most of these will do you good. In the end, you will find that you can change your skin via things such as nutrition, lifestyle and care improvements.