Trend Alert: Color Block Makeup is Here to Brighten up Your Look

Bright makeup looks are nothing new in the world of beauty. Makeup artists have demonstrated us numerious ways on how to rock neon makeup, pastel makeup and everything in between. One thing we’re seeing more often than ever on our feed is color block makeup looks. It’s possibly one of the boldest and prettiest ways to brighten up your look even if you’re not into ultra-loud colors. Depending on your preferences, you could go as dramatic and as toned-down as you wish. If you need some inspo on how to color block your glam, take a look at the prettiest examples we’ve stumbled upon on social media.

Photo By @lordchyna/Instagram

Similar to fashion, the color block makeup trend stands for using contrasting colors that create an impactful look. The brighter and the more pigmented the colors, the bigger the contrast.