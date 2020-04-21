There are just some accessories that every girl needs to own. Throughout your life, you’ll find yourself reaching for them time and time again, and being able to reach for each of these ‘must-have’ pieces and knowing it will fit you right and you love it will save you lots of time, money, and mental energy over the years. As we are thinking long-term for ‘grown up’ accessories you need, it’s best to make these your investment pieces. This means that you go for quality and for a timeless style, rather than paying for something you will tire of over the course of a short period or that will have to be thrown out due to a lack of quality.

Here are some of the grown up girl accessories you NEED and that are worth investing in:

A ‘big girl’ bag

A big girl bag, one of high quality and/or designer making, is one that you will have with you forever. It is what you will reach for in your daily life, for those events when you want a nice bag, and what you can one day pass on to a child, friend, or donation center.

When you select your bag of choice, keep in mind: functionality, your lifestyle (be realistic!), what color goes best with your wardrobe and style, and brand that you trust and want to support.

A watch

A watch is a fashionable and practical add to any outfit, and is a staple in many people’s wardrobes. When you invest in one as a quality accessory, it can also really elevate your outfit.

When you select the watch you want to invest in, consider the following: the intention of your purchase, the size that compliments your wrist, the color you like and that is timeless, and what looks best with your wardrobe.

You can pick out your own watch on an online catalogue, like from the Pisa Orologeria watch shop in Milan and treat yourself well with a gorgeous watch that you love and will last you years to come.

Good winter coat

A good winter coat will last you years. It will keep you warm properly and not let cold air still bite you, you feel confident when you wear it, it works with the majority of your wardrobe, and you love it.

Coats can pill, unravel at the seams, and the color can fade, so when you invest in a good quality winter coat it will stay in good shape for years to come.

To extend your coat’s life and quality: care for it as stated on the tag, be mindful of how you store it in your closet, and be mindful of how you treat it during daily life.

A silk scarf

A silk scarf is gorgeous and has a multitude of purposes. You can wear it on your neck, wrap it in your hair, or tie it in your bag.

Choose one that is the proper length for all the above and that is your favorite color/design so you really get the cost per wear out of this staple piece.

These are all pieces to be thought about very carefully, so don’t rush the decision and select the exact pieces that you really love because you will have them for years to come (and probably even be able to pass them down!)