Red is such a happy color. Celebrities adore this color and present fierce ensembles in different tones of red. Some opt for a monochrome look, while others decide to mix and match. When you want to stand out and get noticed this is the color you should put on. Flip through the images below to see how Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Adriana Lima and more like to wear the hottest color ever.

Rihanna

Celebrity-Approved Red Hot Looks Rihanna

Photo Credit: @badgalriri/Instagram

Bad Gal is a pro at pulling off daring looks. That only gets better when her choices are fierce red.

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska