5 Fun Hair Experiments To Try During Quarantine

Is being in quarantine starting to take its toll on your hair? Are your roots growing out and in need of some instant hair therapy? You’re not alone. While you are social distancing during quarantine (and for many, this means, unfortunately, distancing yourself from the hair salon), it’s actually the perfect time to give your locks a break from hot tools and styling products. Instead, you can use this time to focus on giving your hair some extra T-L-C. It’s time to show your tresses some love.

You can be smart about using this time to nourish and condition your hair with a deep conditioning treatment so that by the time the stay-at-home measures lift, you can bid farewell to dry and damaged locks.

Or if you’re ready to switch things up, try experimenting with temporary hair color and hair extensions for a new look without the commitment or learning a new style that you can flaunt once the quarantine is over.

Here are five fun hair experiments to try during quarantine.

Nourish and Condition

Deep conditioning your hair is an easy and affordable way to prevent dry and damaged strands. While you’re working from home and practicing social distancing, use this time to nourish and condition your hair to promote healthy hair growth.

Conditioning your hair can be as easy as adding a leave-in conditioner mask to your hair to leave it soft and hydrated. Hello, luscious locks.

You can also try a conditioning oil to strengthen dry and brittle strands. Read the labels and avoid products with harsh chemicals as these can wreak havoc on your hair.

Easy Hair Tutorials

Not sure what to do with your hair these days? Try experimenting with a new braid, bun, or updo. While we wait for the world to return to some sense of normalcy, learn a new tricky hairstyle like a french braid crown for a polished look.

If you’ve got time on your hands, give your hair a break from your go-to high ponytail or messy half up half down look. Use Youtube and Pinterest to learn how to do dutch braids or a classic updo.

There are countless YouTube videos with easy to follow hair tutorials that won’t leave you looking like a Pinterest fail. There’s really no limit as to what you can do, especially when time is finally on your side!

Add some volume and length

You don’t need to spend a fortune on hair extensions to get voluminous hair. Clip-in and halo extensions are temporary hair extensions that give your hair some va-va-voom without the commitment.

Clip-in Hair Extensions

Clip-in extensions clip into your hair and can elevate the look of your hair by adding volume. If you have thin hair, clip-in hair extensions may not be the best option for you due to the weight of the clips. The wefts could potentially slide out, causing strain on your thin hair.

Halo Hair Extensions

Halo hair extensions are a one-piece extension with an invisible wire that secures on your head like a headband. These hair extensions can be removed easily and work without any glue. If you have fine hair, halo hair extensions are a good option to consider, because they won’t damage your hair.

Switch up your color

Want bright pink hair or blue mermaid waves? Experiment with temporary hair colors at home for a new quarantine look. If you’re not ready to commit to a new color, but want to try something new, a temporary rinse is a great solution.

These temporary hair colors work like a stain on your hair without the damaging effects of bleach. They wash out after 1-2 shampoos so you can test-drive various looks and wash out what doesn’t work.

Not the color you were hoping for? No need to panic; no one has to see what you did. These gentle formulas won’t damage your hair, so you can switch up the color as often as you like.

Experiment with Bangs

Before you reach for the scissors, know that once you cut your bangs, there is no going back. It might take a few weeks to grow back, but the good news is, you won’t have to see anyone other than your family or roommates while staying indoors.

While we prefer to leave bangs to the professionals, you have options. Clip-in bangs are an easy non-committal fix. Skip the regrets and awkward growing out phase and give your style a new look with clip-in bangs.

While these strange times of social distancing and quarantine can leave you feeling a little scattered and unsure of what to do with yourself, there’s no better time than right now to try a fun experiment on your hair. Step out of your comfort zone and try bangs or add volume to your hair with clip-in or halo hair extensions. If you want to take a bold step, use temporary hair color to play around with colors you normally wouldn’t wear out in public. There is no telling how long isolation will last, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun while you’re home.

Who knows, maybe you’ll great with pink hair!