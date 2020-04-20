Treating Postpartum Depression with Cannabis

Postpartum depression — one of the illnesses that you wouldn’t expect to be normal, especially in the circumstances it appears. This type of depression typically appears after giving birth, approximately in the first six months after birth. It is classified as a major depressive disorder that mainly affects women. In fact, about 15% of women in the US suffer from PPD (postpartum depression).

Moreover, Postpartum Progress, a community with mothers suffering from PPD has reported that about 950,000 women in the US suffer from PPD, quite a big number. That’s nearly one million women who suffer from this disorder. It’s in no way limited to a minority of women.

But what could lead to developing this disorder? By analyzing the multiple factors that might come into play, we found out that these are the psychosocial risks that might lead to PPD:

Low income

Anxiety or major depressive disorders before or during the pregnancy

Poor social support

Marital conflicts

Young maternal age

Immigrant status

Substance abuse

Stressful events during pregnancy

Medical complications during pregnancy or birth

The symptoms may include feelings of anger, shame, guilt, inability to care and bond with the baby, suicidal thoughts, lack of appetite, insomnia, and so on. Clearly, many mothers need a remedy for this.

How cannabis can effectively deal with PPD

It’s not a secret that the medication often recommended by doctors for PPD and its symptoms have harsh side effects. Moreover, you can also become addicted to these drugs if you’re not careful. However, that’s the least of your worries – the worst that can happen is nothing. Meaning that these drugs won’t alleviate your PPD symptoms in any way.

Cannabis, on the other hand, has an insignificant risk of addiction. It’s virtually zero if you consume it for medication purposes and you have a clear dose in mind. Moreover, its anti-depressive effects are well known around the world. The anecdotic evidence is much more numerous, however. Due to the illegal status of cannabis, studying its effects on humans is incredibly difficult to pull off.

The cannabis plant isn’t only good for depression, though. A couple of studies combined with anecdotic evidence tell us that cannabis can also treat insomnia, mood disorders, anxiety, and eating disorders. Of course, it depends on the strains you use to self-medicate, the dose, as well as the severity of your symptoms. Generally, though, cannabis should give you significant assistance in this sense.

Its psychoactive effects should promote a state of wellbeing, happiness, joy, and relaxation. While it won’t solve your problems for you, cannabis should make you feel less guilty and worried about your ability to care for your baby. All the negativity is bound to disappear after a few puffs, giving you a comfortable state where you can start addressing your inner issues.

What cannabis strains are good food postpartum depression?

There isn’t one cannabis strain suitable for self-treatment against PPD but more. Generally, Indica cannabis strains are the ones people use to self-medicate due to the ideal THC to CBD balance in the plant. These Indica strains are much more sedative, relaxing and therapeutic than their Sativa counterparts.

While Indica strains will help your body and mind relax through a potent sedative effect, Sativas are more energetic. After consuming a Sativa, you should feel happier, more joyful, filled with energy, and a general zest for life that you lacked before. Both are good in their own way if you seek to self-medicate against PPD.

There’s a scientific explanation related to the benefits of cannabis on those who suffer from PPD, as well. You see, these women have low levels of anandamide, a cannabinoid in charge of mood regulation and appetite. It’s not for nothing that this cannabinoid is called the “bliss molecule”. It gives you all the good feelings of satisfaction, joy and euphoria.

Here’s the kicker — the THC in cannabis acts on the same receptors in your body that anandamide acts on. In essence, it can fulfill the same role. On the other hand, CBD acts as a blocker, effectively halting the breaking down process of the few anandamide molecules in your body.

In one fell swoop, Indica cannabis strains have:

Bolstered the anandamide ranks in your body with THC

Prevented the natural anandamide molecules from breaking down

If this won’t help you with postpartum depression, nothing will!