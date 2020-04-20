The Prettiest Neon Blue Makeup Looks to Brighten Up Your Days

In case you missed it, Pantone has announced Classic Blue as Color of the Year 2020. With predecessors like Ultra Violet and Living Coral, this year’s choice seemed less fancy. The shade, however, has inspired numerous pretty makeup looks on Instagram. You might have noticed that the world of beauty is dominated by bright colors RN. So, besides classic blue glam, we’ve noticed an increasing number of neon blue makeup looks. No matter if you go for a toned-down or loud look, blue is a universally flattering tone that will accent your eyes. It brings out the beauty of cool-colored eyes and creates beautiful contrast when worn on warm-colored eyes. Discover some of the prettiest neon blue makeup looks that will bring out your gaze in full force.

Photo By @yourstylishself/Instagram

This neon blue makeup look is on the festive side, with eye-catching 3D details. Bedazzling the lids with gems is insanely popular in the world of beauty right now, so don’t hesitate to enrich your looks with 3D sparkly elements.