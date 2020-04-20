Rose Brown Hair is The Prettiest Spring Trend for Brunettes

In the season where everybody wants to lighten their hair, there is a fresh, innovative hair trend in sight for all those who don’t want an extreme change. Moreover, lightning your hair can cause some damage, so if you want to avoid that and you are a brunette, the rose brown hair trend is for you! This trend is already all over Instagram, so there is plenty of inspiration on how to rock soft rose brown dye job.

Photo By @chezvoushair/Instagram

Photo By @laurathestrand_/Instagram

The rose brown trend comes as a dark twin of the infamous rose gold hair. In order to get rose gold mane, you have to lighten your hair first. Luckily this new trend offers an effortless solution for those with darker hair color. This look includes purply-red and rose highlights done on brown hair. The rose brown hair is perfect for those who have light brown hair. Orange or red undertones are a big plus! Anyway, there isn’t a single reason to worry even if your hair color is very dark. The London-based colorist Josh Wood told Refinery 29 that you can achieve the rose brown look by adding balayage just to the ends of your hair. Wood covers the light balayage with rose tones for a more intense effect.

Photo By @joshwoodcolour/Instagram

Photo By @cuttinggroomcreative/Instagram

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at website-design-los-angeles.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.