Retractable Awnings Are Better for Your Budget Than Sunroofs

Everyone wants to feel connected to nature. This is one reason sunroofs are so popular. Most would agree there is nothing better than watching a 360-view of snow falling on a cold winter’s day while curled up with a cup of hot chocolate. These rooms, also called patio rooms, solarium, outdoor enclosures, and Florida rooms, let in a lot of light and often feel more relaxing than any other room.

According to HomeAdvisor, most sunroof additions cost between $8,000 and $80,000, with the average being just above $30,000. Prefabricated kits can cost between $5,000 and $30,000 with labor costs totaling between $4,000 to $20,000 depending on the amount of carpentry, electrical work and painting it might need.

If you are on a budget, that kind of luxury is likely out of reach. Yet your house can be more luxurious than you think—and with much less cash. For less than it takes to build an entire sunroof or covered deck, you can turn your existing patio or an outside part of your home into an area protected from the elements, yet incredibly comfortable and inviting for relaxing outside by installing a retractable awning.

A retractable awning can be used all year round and will typically last 10 years if properly cared for. While costs range from a few hundred dollars to a couple thousand, their price pales in comparison to what you would pay for a sunroof.

Awnings can lower the temperature in a home by at least 15 degrees and reduce added heat from the sun by as much as 77 percent, on top of reducing sunlight and glare by as much as 94 percent. It can be extended to allow more sun to enter, but can also be retracted to cool your home in the summer or allow heat to enter in winter.

While sunroofs let in a lot of light and keep bugs out, sitting in one is not the same as actually sitting outside in the fresh air, and they cannot block heat from entering your home in the same way an awning can. Surprisingly, retractable awnings can be designed with bug-free covers as well to enhance your experience will sit outdoors. Many homeowners have found these to be specifically helpful for them and have shared their experiences on sites such as https://retractableawningsreviews.com/ so that others can better understand the benefits of retractable awnings.

If you change your mind and decide that you prefer the extra lawn space instead, it would necessitate the demolition of the sunroof. Most people agree that it would not be worth it as that would be equal to removing a screened porch from your house.

You would most likely have to repaint and repair the part of the house to which it was attached.

With a retractable awning, you can remove it at the push of a button. And when it is extended, it is more like an eco-friendly extra room than a simple piece of material extending from your house. Sunroofs are obviously not retractable.

You do not need to feel as though your hands are tied when it comes to making your home feel more luxurious. While sunroofs are a beautiful addition to a home, their cost deters many people from constructing them.

Opt for a retractable awning instead. Not only do they complement your home’s aesthetics, but they can be used all year long, are eco-friendly, and can save you money.