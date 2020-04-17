Sassy Silver Highlight Ideas That Will Keep You Cool This Summer

Silver Highlights Ideas
Tired of the sun-kissed highlights everyone is getting as the weather gets warmer? You might want to protest the summer sun with silver highlights! When choosing a highlight color, most ladies opt for a few tones lighter than their current shade. It’s a safe move that works for any hair color, plus it’s easy to maintain. But if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, allow us to show you the undiscovered beauty of silver highlights. With the rise of platinum hair color trends, silver highlights also had their spot on the scene. Many ladies, however, are still afraid to hop on the cool side of the spectrum. Since you’re here, you are probably wondering whether to give silver highlights a try. Take a look at these stunning examples below that embrace the beauty and versatility of gray dye jobs.

Oh, the MAGIC. Amethyst quartz anyone? I’m obsessing!!! Let’s talk about this process! Watch the steps in my Clients highlight reel. 1. Foil the ENTIRE head, no hair left out. I used Joico Blonde Life starting with 20vol on the regrowth and 10vol on her pre-lightened ends using Olaplex. Once sections were done processing, I took out the foils and removed any excess bleach. When all sections were done, I rinsed and shampooed it. 4 hours, $350 2. Apply two toners, one for the root shadow and one for the ends. I used a custom mixture of Joico Demi-Perm Liquid 6SB, 7SB, and 7V for her root and 10SB, 9SB, and 7V for her ends, both with 5vol. I applied the root shadow heavily and then used a wet brush to brush the toner down thoroughly through the mid shaft. Once that processed for a few minutes, I applied my second toner on the ends and watched for it to turn silver. Then rinsed and followed up with the Olaplex #2 treatment, then shampooed. 1 hour, $50 3. Pastel time! I selected evenly spaced out panels in the back and sides of the hair using diagonal back sectioning. The violet mix is custom using Joico Light Purple, Joico Violet Pearl and Pulp Riot Lilac. The pink mix is custom using Joico Pink, Joico Blush, Pulp Riot Blush, and Joico Silver to make it a cool toned pink. I alternated the colors in the panels. Processed for 25 mins and rinsed out with cool water. Followed up with a deep conditioning treatment. 1 hr 30m, $100 4. The haircut! Although we used Olaplex, any lightening process like this will take a toll on your hair and a haircut is much needed. I trimmed her ends and shortened up her layers quite a bit to debulk and add movement. Did I mention this client has THICK hair. I then blowdried her hair straight to check everything. Then added curls using a flat iron. 1 hr 30m $90 Total 8 hours, $590

Gray combines beautifully with pink tones. While many stunning warm hair color trends like rose gold hair involve pink tones, you can throw some silver in the mix for a unique look.

