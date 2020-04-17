Sassy Silver Highlight Ideas That Will Keep You Cool This Summer

Tired of the sun-kissed highlights everyone is getting as the weather gets warmer? You might want to protest the summer sun with silver highlights! When choosing a highlight color, most ladies opt for a few tones lighter than their current shade. It’s a safe move that works for any hair color, plus it’s easy to maintain. But if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, allow us to show you the undiscovered beauty of silver highlights. With the rise of platinum hair color trends, silver highlights also had their spot on the scene. Many ladies, however, are still afraid to hop on the cool side of the spectrum. Since you’re here, you are probably wondering whether to give silver highlights a try. Take a look at these stunning examples below that embrace the beauty and versatility of gray dye jobs.

Gray combines beautifully with pink tones. While many stunning warm hair color trends like rose gold hair involve pink tones, you can throw some silver in the mix for a unique look.