The Prettiest Ankle Tattoos for Women & Their Meaning

Ankle tattoos have gained tremendous popularity among women. This type of tattoo is perfect for women who for whatever reason want something smaller and less obvious. Although small, ankle tattoos are a great way to express yourself in a tasteful and elegant way. Aside from self-expression, some women believe ankle tattoos make their feet look more attractive. If you’re thinking of getting your ankle inked, take a look at these cute ankle tattoos for women.

Aside from looking super-chic, serpents symbolize creative life-force and fertility. In some ancient mythologies, they also represent knowledge, wisdom, and patience. Since snakes shed their skin, they are symbols of rebirth, healing, and transformation. If any of these things are speaking to you, a snake around your ankle is a great way to express yourself.