The Top 10 Most Shocking Moments from Award Shows

What are the Top 10 Most shocking moments from awards shows that we just can’t forget?

Award season may be behind us, but we always love looking back on the most entertaining award shows with a smile. And with it, there is always glamour, fashion, beauty…and controversy.

Some awkward moments were obviously intentional while others happened when no one expected them! So, let’s take a look back at some of the most shocking moments in award show history!

How many of these do YOU remember?

That Naked Guy at the Academy Awards

One of the most bizarre moments in award show history happened back in 1973 when actor David Niven was on stage waiting for Elizabeth Taylor to appear. Instead, a fully naked man ran behind the podium! David Niven aptly said, “Isn’t it fascinating to think that probably the only laugh that man will ever get in life is by stripping off and showing his shortcomings?”