Chic Layered Bob Haircuts To Inspire Your Big Chop

Considering the long and impressive history of the bob, there’s rarely a woman who hasn’t tried this chic haircut. While it comes in many variations, layered bob haircuts are among the most requested styles. Why? Due to the variety of styles and lengths, there is a bob for every face shape and hair type. Layering could be included for different reasons. For instance, those with thin hair can opt for layered haircuts that help them achieve a fuller look. Those with envious strands, on the other hand, might want to reduce some excess weight with layered haircuts for thick hair. Generally speaking, layered haircuts allow more styling options than blunt cuts. We’ve gathered the prettiest layered bob haircuts for you to choose the one that suits your face and lifestyle best.

Feathered cuts will reduce the excess weight from your thick hair. Plus the strategic placement of the layers will infuse your bob with movement and dimension.