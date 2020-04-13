The Prettiest Short Bob With Bangs Ideas to Take to the Salon

With the rise of the bob haircuts, hairstylists from salons across the world are coming up with endless modern variations of this classy style. One of the most requested styles at the moment is the short bob with bangs. Paired with a fringe, this chic haircut can add more interest and dimension to any simple cut. If you’re wondering whether a short bob with bangs is for you, allow us to help you in your decision. The key to this style is to choose the most flattering fringe for your face shape and hair type. We’ve gathered the prettiest examples of this style to inspire your next salon visit.

If you want a lower-maintenance fringe, then go for a longer style that frames your face beautifully. The longer the bangs, the more styling options you have.