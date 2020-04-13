Botox Before and After

If you’ve already booked an appointment for your Botox treatment but you don’t exactly know what to expect before or after it, a lot of thoughts may be going through your head right now. Maybe your doctor didn’t specify all the information before telling you you’re perfectly capable of getting Botox. Maybe the clinic you didn’t go to disclose everything you needed to know and instead let you simply trust your own instincts and intuition.

But the fact remains that you want answers on Botox NYC residents’ favorite cosmetic treatment. You want to know what to expect before and after the treatment and what you should look out for. Everyone needs to know this. And while the specialists over at the clinic will probably give you all the most important information you’ll need to know regarding the treatment, they may not tell you absolutely everything that you’re interested in.

If it’s too late for you to ask and you really don’t feel like chatting up with a doctor right now, then this little article should give you a lot of the answers you’re looking for.

Before the Treatment

Before even making the appointment, you have only one important responsibility that has to be done by you and nobody else: go to your doctor or medical professional. Botox is one of the safest treatments on the market right now, but all of our bodies are very different. It’s very difficult to predict how your body may react to Botox.

Chances are, everything will be perfectly fine and the procedure will go by smoothly. But it’s still important to try and get the green light from your doctor before proceeding just to be on the safe side. You don’t want to take risks with these kinds of things, and while years of constant development of the Botox compound have lowered the risk of anything going wrong to very low levels, you never know what to expect.

So just take less than a couple hours out of one of your days and speak to your doctor to see what they say. Again, chances are you’ll be perfectly good to go, but it never hurts to check.

Other than that, directly before the procedure, avoid putting too much strain on your face by applying too much makeup or in general simply putting stress on your skin. Considering that your skin will be somewhat busy within the next couple weeks, you don’t want to put too much pressure on it before the Botox procedure is even finished. There will be side effects, so you want your skin to be healthy and strong before going in, so that the downtime is shorter.

Following the Procedure

The Botox procedure is just a set of injections made on various parts of your face. While this does sound painful and scary, you’ll be happy to hear that thanks to numbing cream, neither are a reality. Altogether, the procedure lasts around 40 minutes with extra time on either end of the treatment. Expect to be in the clinic for around an hour.

Immediately after the treatment is finished, you’ll feel a little odd. The face will probably get swollen, which is completely natural and may stay that way for a little bit after the treatment, usually fading away within a couple days’ notice. As the Botox compound settles down under your skin, you may also feel dryness and itchiness of the skin. Avoid scratching at all cost, for the sake of the compound and also the healthy and safety of your skin.

Avoid touching that particular area of your face for the next 2 to 4 hours. This includes not lying down or leaning on it, which may put pressure on the skin, and that’s the last thing you want your skin to do. Just let it rest.

The side effects take a couple days to properly subside, so the more you pester with the skin, the longer it will take for them to go away. Just sit back and give your skin a bit of rest as the compound does its thing. Do keep in mind that it is strongly prohibited to drink alcohol for 48 hours after the procedure.

Botox dehydrates you a lot, which weakens your body. So if you drink alcohol on top of it, which dehydrates you even more, you don’t know what could happen. You really don’t want any unforeseen circumstances to happen during your downtime, so just sit back, relax, drink plenty of water and avoid touching your face for the first couple of days.

These are mostly things that the specialists at the clinic will commonly disclose, as it is their responsibility to warn you of any possible risks or hazards. However, sometimes there will be some omitted information, so make sure you ask them for complete clearance.

